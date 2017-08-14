Madcap flying machines compete in Moscow

Published
1 hour ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Contestants in Moscow's Red Bull Flugtag competition were ready to crash and get wet on Sunday (Aug 13) with hand-made aircraft in a variety of shapes, from a goblin bolt thrower to a human brain, all of which ended up plummeting into a river in Moscow

Flugtag means "flight day" in German, but all of these craft ultimately splashed into the waters below.

The teams construct their machines with three criteria in mind: How far they will fly, the creativity involved, and the artistry behind the design.

On competition day, teams are also judged by their performance on the takeoff ramp.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The contest started in Vienna in 1991 and now plays out annually in more than 100 locations.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice