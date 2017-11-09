Madame Tussauds waxes lyrical about May

A wax figure of British Prime Minister Theresa May, stepping out of No. 10, Downing Street, in a red power suit and leopard-skin kitten-heeled shoes, was unveiled by wax museum Madame Tussauds yesterday. Also unveiled was the wax likeness of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The red suit is the same as the one worn by Mrs May for a visit to the White House in January. She also wore the suit on election night in June.

Mrs May's wax figure will reside at the museum near the likenesses of other world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.