Macron victory: The verdict of the world's media

PARIS (AFP) - The world's media largely hailed the thumping victory of pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election on Sunday, but sounded a note of caution about the task ahead.

Here is some early global reaction from the press on Macron's victory over far right rival Marine Le Pen to become the country's youngest president.

FRANCE

An early edition front page of Liberation, the left-leaning French newspaper jointly founded by the late philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, simply declared "Well played," alongside a portrait of Macron. "Macron elected," it said on its website, alongside several pictures of the 39-year-old. "I will do all I can to be worthy of your trust and confidence," it quoted Macron as saying.

Le Monde's website carried Macron's picture in the foreground, with defeated rival Le Pen in shadow. "I will defend France, its vital interests. Its image," its headline quoted him saying.

BRITAIN

The Financial Times heralded the results, but cautioned that "Macron's victory is incomplete" and warned that the electoral race "legitimised the French far right as never before". "If Mr Macron should stumble, it is altogether unclear what solution might keep Ms Le Pen at bay in 2022," the influential paper wrote.

The Guardian newspaper similarly warned of a tough road ahead but also saluted French voters, saying they had made Europe safer through their choice of Macron. "French voters have averted the catastrophe of a Marine Le Pen presidency. The task for Emmanuel Macron is to deliver change, prosperity, unity and healing," the newspaper wrote.

The right-of-centre Daily Mail simply highlighted the winner's strong lead. "Macron by a mile," it said.

UNITED STATES

The New York Times was understated in its coverage, simply noting on its homepage: "Macron wins decisive victory in France."

The Washington Post website said: "Macron beats back populist tide to win French presidency." .

RUSSIA

The business daily Vedomosti said on its website that France had chosen the candidate that most represented the principles of The Fifth Republic: of an elite qualified to engage in European integration."

The online newspaper Gazeta.ru pictured Macron addressing French voters, saying the incoming president would "have to respond to the demands for change".

SPAIN

El Pais declared on its homepage: "France chooses Macron and restrains populism," noting in an editorial: "France said no. The victory in the presidential election of Emmanuel Macron, a pro-European and liberal ex-banker, restrains the wave of populist discontent that triumphed in November in the US presidential elections and before the UK referendum. At the head of the new movement En Marche!, he decisively defeated Marine Le Pen, aligned with US President Donald Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin."

GREECE

Public television commented on the "importance" of Macron's victory but also pointed to the high abstention rate.

The online edition of Greek daily Kathimerini hailed Macron's "impressive victory".

SWITZERLAND

Le Temps carried pictures of joyous Macron supporters on its website and said the election's principal outcome was that France had chosen "a new man to begin its transformation".