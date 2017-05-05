Macron cements lead in French presidential race

French presidential front runner Emmanuel Macron cemented his lead ahead of Sunday's run-off vote, with polls declaring him the winner in his final debate with far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

French broadcaster BFMTV found that 63 per cent of viewers thought he was the "most convincing" of the two, after they clashed over security issues, the economy and Europe. In angry exchanges on Wednesday, Ms Le Pen branded Mr Macron "the candidate of the elite", while he accused her of failing to offer solutions to France's problems.

