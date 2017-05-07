Macron campaign targeted in 'massive' hack

PARIS • Leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign has been hit by a hacking operation in which thousands of e-mails and other internal communications were dumped into the public domain.

The documents were released just before campaigning ended on Friday and France entered a quiet period which forbids politicians from commenting on the leak.

Mr Macron's party En Marche! yesterday said the leaked documents dealt with the mundane operations of a campaign and included financing information, but the hackers had planted false documents to "sow doubt and disinformation".

It denounced the breach as an attempt to destabilise democracy.

Voters are set to decide today which candidate - the centrist Macron or Ms Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front - becomes France's next president.

