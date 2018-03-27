London's Madame Tussauds unveils Royal Balcony experience

Madame Tussauds in Britain's capital officially opened its royal balcony and confirmed that Prince Harry's soon to-be-bride Meghan Markle will be joining the family at the wax museum.
Published
31 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Madame Tussauds in London officially opened its royal balcony on Monday (March 26).

Guests to the attraction in the British capital will now have the opportunity to get a taste of life as a royal, rubbing shoulders with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and try waving from the famous Buckingham Palace balcony.

The attraction also confirmed its figure of Prince Harry's bride-to-be Meghan Markle will be ready in time for the wedding in May.

