London's Heathrow Airport briefly suspends flights over security issue

LONDON (REUTERS) - London's Heathrow Airport briefly suspended flights from one of its terminals on Friday (May 5) due to a security issue earlier that day, a spokesman said.

"Departures were suspended for a short time from Terminal 3 due to a security issue. We are very sorry to any passengers whose journeys are affected," the airport spokesman said without elaborating.

Heathrow is one of the world's busiest airports and the affected terminal mainly services long-haul flights, although it also offers some European destinations.

British media quoted a police spokesman as saying there were reports of a suspicious package at Terminal 3.

The police were called in at 7.59am (2.59pm, Singapore time) as the security scare sparked chaos among thousands flying out from the airport.

On Thursday, counter-terror police arrested a 30-year-old man as he arrived at the airport on a flight from Istanbul. Police said the man was held on suspicion of preparing to commit terrorist acts.