Defective train sparks London Underground station evacuation in second such incident in a week

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police said on Tuesday (Aug 15) they had evacuated Holborn underground train station in central London due to a defective train, following reports of smoke on the platform during the morning commute.

The fire and police service had earlier said they were responding to reports of a fire alert and smoke filling a train carriage. “We’re working to reopen Holborn underground station after a defective train caused an evacuation,” British Transport Police said.

The fire service said it had sent two fire engines and 10 firefighters to the station while police said officers were investigating the reports of smoke on a platform.

A witness on a train at the station said smoke filled one of the carriages. Others reported hearing a "loud bang" at the station at about 9am, the Telegraph reported.

Transport for London (TfL) said the incident related to a faulty train at Holborn, which is served by Central and Piccadilly line services.

The incident came only a few days after a London Underground train caught a small fire at Oxford Circus station, in the centre of

London’s main shopping district, on Friday, due to an electrical fault under the train.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation, with two taken to hospital as a precaution in that incident.