London police charge man in connection with acid attack

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police said on Monday (July 17) they had charged a 19-year-old man in connection with an investigation into a noxious substance attack on a man and a woman on July 4.

Mustafa Ahmed was charged with grievous bodily harm and attempting wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, the London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The victims, a woman in her 40s and a man is his 20s, were discharged from the hospital after treatment, the statement said.

On Friday, British police arrested two teenagers after five acid attacks on moped riders in less than 90 minutes across east London, which left several people with facial burns.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the number of acid attacks appeared to have risen in the capital, though they remained relatively rare.

Interior minister Amber Rudd said Britain will look at tougher punishments for people who attack others using acid, after a spate of incidents in London in recent months.

Rudd said guidance to prosecutors would be reviewed so that acid and other corrosive substances could be classed as dangerous weapons, and authorities would be given the powers they need to ensure those who commit such crimes "feel the full force of the law".

"I am clear that life sentences must not be reserved for acid attack survivors," she said.

The government will also work with retailers to agree measures to restrict the sales of acid and other corrosive substances.