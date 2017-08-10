London police arrest 41-year-old male suspect for pushing woman into path of bus

LONDON - London police have arrested a 41-year-old male suspect for pushing a woman into the path of an oncoming bus, after receiving "a good response" from the public following an appeal for information.

They are investigating the man "on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm", said the London Metropolitan police in a statement on Thursday (Aug 10).

On Tuesday, the police had issued CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on May 5 on Putney Bridge in London, calling for witnesses or anyone who recognises the jogger to contact them with information.

In the video, the woman walks into the path of a male jogger who pushes her onto the ground. Her head dangles off the kerb onto the road, forcing a bus to swerve to avoid hitting her.

She escaped with minor injuries.

The police said they arrested the man after enquiries at an address in the Chealsea area on Thursday morning, and have taken him to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

They continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident.