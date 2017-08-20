Lockdown in French city of Nimes following incident at railway station: Reports

A railway station in the French city of Nimes was evacuated and sealed off by police on Saturday (Aug 19), according to media, amid reports of shooting.

One man has been arrested, the local newspaper Midi Libre reported. The paper said he was believed to have been in possession of a fake weapon. It said reports that shots had been fired were incorrect, but police were looking for a second man.

The local authorities urged people not to go near the station for the time being.

Police are saying the situation is under control.