Kremlin says Senate sanctions move an attempt to prolong US-Russia enmity

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Proposed Senate legislation to impose sanctions on Russia over allegations it tried to influence the US presidential election are an attempt to prolong the harm already done to US-Russian ties, the Kremlin said on Tuesday (Jan 10).

"That's the internal affair of the United States but we see continuing attempts to exclude any kind of dialogue between our two countries and attempts, blow-by-blow, to do further harm to the prospects for our bilateral relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about the legislation.

Republican Senator John McCain and Democratic Senators Ben Cardin and Robert Menendez said on Monday they would introduce legislation to impose "comprehensive" sanctions on Russia over its attempts to influence the 2016 US election.

Peskov also said separate US sanctions announced on Monday were fresh steps towards the "degradation of relations"between Moscow and Washington.