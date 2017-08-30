Kremlin got e-mail from Trump adviser Michael Cohen about tower project but ignored it

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman confirmed on Wednesday (Aug 30) he had received an e-mail in January last year from an adviser to Donald Trump about a Moscow real estate project, but said he had neither replied nor discussed it with Putin.

The Washington Post reported this week that Michael Cohen, one of Trump's closest business advisers, had emailed Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, seeking his help in advancing a stalled Trump Tower development project in Moscow.

Trump was running to become president at the time.

Peskov, answering questions about the matter on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, said he had seen the e-mail among many others he said he received every day, but had not responded to it because the request was not the kind of thing he dealt with in his job as Kremlin spokesman.

"I can confirm that among the mass of e-mails there was an e-mail from Mr Michael Cohen. This really happened," said Peskov.

This story is developing.