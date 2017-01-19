Kremlin hits out at Obama, says was always ready for nuclear arms cuts

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday (Jan 19) disputed a statement by outgoing US President Barack Obama on nuclear arms cuts, saying Russia had always been ready to consider making proportional cuts to its arsenal.

Obama said overnight he had told President Vladimir Putin he was ready to proceed with nuclear disarmament, but that Russia didn't want to negotiate.

"The Russian side always favoured a proportional and fair process of nuclear disarmament," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"It can't be disproportional."