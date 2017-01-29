KLM refuses US carriage to passengers from proscribed Muslim countries

A KLM spokeswoman declined to specify which countries the passengers came from or where they were flying from.
AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - Dutch airline KLM said on Saturday (Jan 28) it had refused carriage to the United States to seven passengers from predominately Muslim countries subject to a temporary immigration ban imposed by the Trump administration.

A spokeswoman for KLM, part of the Franco-Dutch Air France KLM group, declined to specify which countries the passengers came from or where they were flying from.

"Worldwide, we had seven passengers whom we had to inform that there was no point in us taking them to the US," said spokeswoman Manel Vrijenhoek.

"There is still some lack of clarity about whom this ban affects."

