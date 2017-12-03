Juncker to meet EU lawmakers before British PM May as Brexit deal takes shape

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and his Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will meet EU lawmakers early on Monday, an EU official said on Sunday (Dec 3), in a further sign a Brexit deal with Britain could be ready.

Juncker and Barnier will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May over lunch in Brussels on Monday. Diplomats say agreement on three key issues holding up talks on future trade relations is close. One major hurdle has been European Parliament concerns about the rights of EU citizens in Britain after Brexit.

Juncker's meeting at 11 am (6pm Singapore time) with the legislature's Brexit team, led by Guy Verhofstadt, appears to be an effort to secure approval from Parliament for a deal on citizens' rights. The parliament must approve any Brexit treaty.