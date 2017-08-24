ITV News presenter Alastair Stewart keeps calm as toddler takes over live interview

LONDON - ITV News anchor Alastair Stewart has been praised for remaining unruffled despite a hyperactive toddler clambering all over his desk during a recent lunchtime segment.

Mr Stewart, who was conducting an interview with little Iris Wronka's mother Lucy and older brother George on milk allergies, suddenly found himself having to share the camera's limelight.

Iris was seen running around his desk before climbing on it in front of him.

The veteran presenter subsequently informed viewers, while attempting to stifle his laughter throughout, that Iris will do whatever she chooses to do for the next couple of minutes.

He then gamely carried on with the interview.

At the end of it, he joked: "Mary Nightingale, I think, will have a more peaceful time at 6.30pm." He was referring to fellow newscaster Nightingale who helms the evening news.

The awkward moment when you're trying to tell the nation about your milk allergies and your sister steals the showhttps://t.co/dAffbAGj5Y pic.twitter.com/2f1J9klfip — ITV News (@itvnews) August 23, 2017

The joys of live TV! When children take over your desk when you're halfway through an interview @alstewitn pic.twitter.com/MyKEVsmtuw — ITV News (@itvnews) August 23, 2017

Iris' mother, who works as a professional development manager, told The Daily Mail that her daughter was a "very independent toddler" who does exactly what she wants to do.

"It was about that time in the day when Iris is usually napping," Mrs Wronka said, adding that she had Iris on her lap initially but had to put her down as she started "wriggling".

She also praised Mr Stewart for being a consummate professional and an "extremely kind man".

Social media users who caught the segment were unanimous in their praise of Mr Stewart and approval of its entertainment value.

TODDLER TAKEOVER! Best lunchtime news ever. Well done @alstewitn for holding fort! pic.twitter.com/w4pAmnVtN7 — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) August 23, 2017

I think that may be my favourite interview on ITV News. Well done Alistair Stewart 👏🏼👏🏼😂 #ITVNews #ITVLunchtimeNews #Hilarious — Kim (@MiSsKiMbo_) August 23, 2017

What a professional Alistair Stewart on @itvnews is... carrying on presenting with a toddler climbing all over his desk 😂#hilarious #itvnews — Nick Duke (@nickduke) August 23, 2017

The hilarious incident is reminiscent of a similar viral takeover in March, when US professor Robert Kelly's interview with the BBC was gatecrashed by his four-year-old daughter Marion.