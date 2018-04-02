Israeli tourists hurt in Romania minubus accident

BUCHAREST (AFP) - Twenty three Israeli tourists were hurt Sunday (April 1) when their minibus crashed on a visit to a Romanian salt mine, local authorities said.

None suffered serious injury but passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution, emergency services spokesman Florin Chivu said after the crash near the Unirea mine at Slanic Prahova in southern Romania.

He added the 25 people were on board in total, including eight children, when the vehicle overturned.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident on a highway leading to one of the regions' key tourist sites.