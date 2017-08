CAIRO (REUTERS) - Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for a knife attack on soldiers in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Friday, the group's Amaq news agency said on Saturday (Aug 26).

"The executor of the stabbing operation in Brussels is a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls for attacks against coalition states," Amaq said, referring to a US-led coalition fighting the Sunni militant group.

(This story is developing)