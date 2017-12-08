Ireland says Brexit deal will prevent 'hard border'

DUBLIN (AFP, REUTERS) - Ireland on Friday (Dec 8) hailed a historic divorce deal struck in Brussels between Britain and the European Commission that includes guarantees on keeping the Irish border open after Brexit.

"Deal confirmed! Ireland supports Brexit negotiations moving to Phase 2 now that we have secured assurances for all on the island of Ireland," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter, referring to the next stage of talks on future trade ties between Britain and the EU.

Coveney said the agreement "fully" protected the Good Friday Agreement, which brought an end to three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

He said the deal ensured "there can be no hard border on the island of Ireland post-Brexit" and was a "very good outcome for everyone on the island of Ireland".

But Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which blocked a previous version of the agreement on Monday, said it remained sceptical.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she was "pleased" to see some changes which meant there would be no "red line" between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain.

But she added: "There are still matters there that we would have liked to have seen clarified.... We think that we needed to go back again and talk about those matters but the prime minister has decided to go to Brussels in relation to this text," she told SkyNews.

Her party also said Friday there was more work to do to establish how Irish border arrangements will look after Brexit.

"We believe there is still more work to be done to improve the paper. Specifically, more work is needed around the areas of cooperation where it would be necessary to have alignment of rules and standards," the DUP said, adding that more needed to be done to establish how alignment could be effected without staying in the EU's single market and customs union.

The DUP's 10 MPs wield a disproportionate influence because they have been propping up Prime Minister Theresa May's government since June, when she lost her parliamentary majority in a general election.

The DUP also said that its support for the final deal would depend on its contents, and that it had cautioned May about its reservations.