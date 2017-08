An artwork at The Face, A Search For Clues exhibition at the German Hygiene Museum in Dresden. The exhibition looks at how faces - from glossy celebrity portraits to online selfies to paintings - influence people's impressions of self-image and how people communicate and form relationships with one another. The artwork is titled Heads Of The Mannequin's Figure Arthur From 1935. The exhibition, which runs till February next year, also explores modern methods of facial recognition.