Iceland's new coalition eyes EU referendum

ICELAND (REUTERS) - After months without one, Iceland finally has a new government.

Soon-to-be Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson of The Independence Party made the announcement with his coalition partners Bright Future and the Reform party.

Together, the coalition will hold 32 of the 63 seats in parliament. The Independence Party will have 21 seats, making it the largest party in the coalition.

It has taken four attempts for the country to form a government.

Like almost every government since 1980, all three new ruling parties are centre-right. But when it comes to policies, there's one major disagreement - EU membership.

Membership of the European Union is a controversial and divisive topic amongst Icelanders.

Mr Benediktsson's independence party opposes it, while his partners back joining the EU.

But as a member of the Schengen border-free zone and the single market, Iceland is already deeply integrated with the bloc.

It could quickly fulfil the requirements for EU membership, unlike Balkan candidates and Turkey.

The new government says it will let MPs decide whether to hold a referendum on membership.