Hunt for jogger after woman 'pushed' into path of bus

LONDON • British police have appealed for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy street in west London.

Closed-circuit TV footage showed the male jogger running past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5 before knocking into the 33-year-old victim.

As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus, which managed to swerve out of her way.

The jogger ran on but returned about 15 minutes later, heading in the other direction, said the Metropolitan Police.

The man did not acknowledge the victim when she tried to speak to him and, instead, kept on jogg- ing.

Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer, said: "The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked onto the road. It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle."



The jogger was seen on CCTV knocking into a woman on a street in west London. The bus managed to swerve out of her way. PHOTO: LONDON METROPOLITAN POLICE



After the woman fell onto the road, the bus stopped and passengers got down to help her. She suffered minor injuries.

Police said the CCTV footage had been released for investigations on the jogger's identity.

He is described as a Caucasian in his mid-30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

REUTERS