Hot spot for tired skiers

There is nothing to beat a steam bath to soothe those aching muscles after a day skiing or hiking on northern Italy's Mount Lagazuoi, which is why the sauna atop the peak is such a hot draw for visitors there.

The Finnish sauna, which sits 2,752m above sea level, is said to be the highest on the Dolomites mountain range.

Little wonder that it boasts of more than just the relaxing heat of a wood fire and the scent of balsamic oils. It also offers spectacular views of the surrounding vista.

The facility is part of the Rifugio Lagazuoi mountain retreat, where guests can also expect hearty local cuisine such as polenta with roe deer, said the Guardian news site.