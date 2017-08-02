Hero pilot lands passenger plane 'blind' in Turkey after hailstorm shatters windscreen

A Ukrainian pilot has been hailed a hero and awarded the country's national medal of courage, after he safely landed a passenger plane when a freak hailstorm over Turkey smashed up his windscreen.

With visibility low, Captain Alexander Akopov was forced to execute a "blind" landing at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport last Friday (July 28).

The 121 passengers and six crew members on board were unhurt.

According to The Telegraph, the Cyprus-bound Airbus A320 operated by Turkish airline AtlasGlobal had just taken off from the airport when it was battered by golf ball-sized hailstones at above 1,300m above the ground.

The windscreen was shattered and left the pilots unable to see, prompting Captain Akopov to turn the plane around and head back to Istanbul.

A video of the landing, which has since gone viral on Facebook with nearly six million views, contained audio of anxious airport employees who expressed doubt that the plane would be able to land safely.



The shattered windscreen of the Airbus A320. PHOTO: TWITTER



Its landing was greeted by applause from waiting emergency services.

Another video showed passengers on the plane gripping their seats and screaming due to the plane's rough approach.

Following the incident, Captain Akopov - who relied on instrument readings on the flight deck and radio signals from the airport to make the landing - told local media: "I have been flying for 30 years. Well, did you see the plane landing? Was it OK? The passengers are alive. It is normal. This is our professional reliability.

"Our locator did not show this weather disaster, this is why it happened."

The severe storm in the Turkish city last Thursday evening (Friday morning, Singapore time) left at least 10 injured. Heavy rain caused flooding while the hailstones damaged windows and car windshields.

Captain Akopov also received praise on Twitter from Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, who later awarded him the country's Order For Courage.