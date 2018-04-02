Heated protest over Albania-Kosovo highway toll

An Albanian police officer inspecting charred toll booths at the Durres-Kukes highway, which links Albania and Kosovo, last Saturday. The booths at the Morina border crossing were set alight by protesters after a decision to introduce a toll on the highway. The tolls of between €2.50 and €22.50 (S$4 to S$36), to be used for road maintenance, were due to come into effect yesterday along the 100km highway. Fourteen police officers were injured in the protests, prompting Albanian Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj to promise swift justice. Last Wednesday, more than 100 Kosovo lorry drivers and hundreds of shopkeepers in the Albanian town of Kukes also protested against the new toll.