Hamburg supermarket attacker had 'radical Islamist' motive, German prosecutor says

BERLIN (AFP) - German federal prosecutors on Monday (July 31) took over a probe into the deadly knife assault in a Hamburg supermarket, after finding that the attacker likely had a "radical Islamist" motive.

"It appears that there is a radical Islamist background to the act. According to ongoing investigations, the accused had self radicalised," said federal prosecutors in a statement.

They added, however, that there are no indications that the 26-year-old man named as Ahmad A. was a member of a terrorist group like the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

One person was killed and six injured in the assault at the supermarket.

The suspect had been reported to be a Palestinian who had arrived in Germany in 2015, but was due to be deported as his application for asylum was rejected.