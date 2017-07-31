Girl, 14, raped by two attackers in one night

LONDON • A 14-year-old girl in Britain suffered a horrifying ordeal when she was raped twice in one night last week, sparking a manhunt for her attackers.

The two separate attacks took place last Tuesday near Witton train station in Birmingham, the British Transport Police said last Saturday.

Two men, one aged 35 and the other 27, were arrested after the police released closed-circuit television images of two suspects, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick said in a statement, adding that police are still hunting for another man over the second rape.

Police said the two men, who are both from Birmingham but were not identified, were detained on suspicion of rape with regard to the first incident.

The girl told police that she had walked to the train station with a friend, and that two men approached them on the platform.

One man led her away to a secluded area of the station, she said, and raped her.

She made her way to the street after the attack and sought help, getting into a vehicle at around 2am.

Inside the vehicle, she was raped a second time by another man.

She then escaped from that vehicle and flagged down the driver of another car, who helped her.

The victim described the man who attacked her in the first vehicle as having "large biceps", the transport police said.

NYTIMES, XINHUA