Girl, 14, in Britain raped at train station, then raped again when seeking help from passing car

LONDON - A 14-year-old girl in Britain suffered a horrifying ordeal when she was raped twice in one night last week, sparking a manhunt for her attackers.

Police arrested two men, aged 35 and 27, on Saturday (July 29) for the incidents, which took place in Birmingham.

The girl had been walking with a friend into Witton train station on Tuesday (July 25) evening, according to CNN, when a man approached her and brought her to a secluded part of the station, where he raped her.

The girl left shortly after, and tried to get help from a passing car. But when she got in, she was raped again for a second time by a second man.

British Transport Police said that the two men were both from the Birmingham area, and were being detained on suspicion of rape with regards to the first incident at the train station, reported CNN.

Much progress was made in the case overnight following the release of CCTV footage, explained detective chief inspector Tony Fitzpatrick.

He added that specialist officers are supporting the victim after the "horrifying ordeal", while police continue appealing for information about the second attack.