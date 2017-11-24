Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble tells lawmakers to stop tweeting. 'No Way' they tweet.

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - After Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble ordered lawmakers to pocket their phones and stop tweeting during sessions of parliament, they responded with irritation and disbelief. Via Twitter.

Schaeuble, the veteran former finance minister, who was elected speaker of Germany's lower house of parliament last month, said using mobile devices to photograph, tweet, or share information about a session "is inappropriate," Deutschlandfunk radio reported, citing a Schaeuble letter.

"You can watch the session live but we're not allowed to tweet about it?" Frank Sitta, deputy caucus leader of the Free Democratic Party, asked on Twitter. "That's nonsense."

Petra Sitte of the Left Party told the daily Berliner Morgenpost the ruling was "silly" and that she planned to ignore it.

Jens Spahn, a deputy finance minister who worked under Schaeuble, defended his former boss, saying - again, in a tweet - that, "The real question is whether some of the Twitter pictures/selfies from the plenary create the impression of being a tourist in your own parliament."

Wolfgang Schäuble, new President of Germany's parliament, bans tweeting from the sessions in letter to all lawmakers, reports @DLF_Berlin. The times they are a-changing: as finance minister he liked to play Sudoku once in a while on the government bench ;-) pic.twitter.com/jwj1lxfiWA — Christian Thiels (@ThielsChristian) November 22, 2017

Tweeting is verboten in the German plenary chamber, president of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble reminds delegates, and asks them to conduct themselves in a manner fitting to the solemnity of their surroundings and purpose.



Ver-bo-ten! https://t.co/eunG7IUVat pic.twitter.com/RgceGMKoQs — Lion Turtle (@PurlTurtle) November 23, 2017

While Schaeuble is something of a social-media neophyte, he's no stranger to mobile devices: In 2012, he was caught on camera playing Sudoku on his tablet - while the Bundestag debated a €130 billion aid package for Greece.