Orange Ecstasy pills in Germany have Trump's name - and face - all over them

BERLIN (WASHINGTON POST) - Police and parents have long worried about the dangers of drugs designed to look like candy. The fear, somewhat debunked, is that children would mistakenly get their hands on, say, meth that looks like a lollipop.

No matter how slim the chances of drugmakers marketing their products to children, the authorities have always encouraged parents to warn their children.

But what do you tell children, or anyone, really, about an Ecstasy pill that looks like President Donald Trump?

On Saturday, police in Osnabrück, a city in the north-west German state of Lower Saxony, found 5,000 tablets of the drug, shaped like the head of the leader of the free world.

Officers stopped a Peugeot 307 hatchback with suspect licence plates.

The 51-year-old man in the car and his 17-year-old son said they were returning from an unsuccessful trip to Austria to buy a vehicle, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The police became suspicious, and searched the car. They found US$12,000 (S$16,352) worth of Ecstasy pills bearing the face and the name of President Trump.

The front of each pill had Mr Trump's coifed hair and pursed lips. The back bears a resemblance to his campaign signs, with five stars in a line across the top, and the word "Trump" in the middle.

The pills do not feature the phrase, "Make America Great Again," but they come in a deep shade of orange.

The man and his son were arrested and made their first court appearance Sunday.

According to the British newspaper Metro, the Trump Ecstasy tablets have been spreading around Europe, selling for more than US$10 a pill. Ecstasy is a psychoactive drug.

It is part of a decades-long history intertwining political imagery and illegal drugs.

Politically themed artwork, such as images of Che Guevara, stylised images of Uncle Sam and anti-war messages - commonly appeared on blotter paper used for LSD doses since the 1960s, the Huffington Post reported.

Mark McCloud has collected "Blotter Art" since the 1960s, according to Vice News. His collection has more than 33,000 tabs, which include images of a fish playing a banjo in an Uncle Sam hat.

And drugmakers have not limited their executive branch Ecstasy to just Mr Trump.

In 2009, according to CBS News, police in Palmview, Texas, stopped a car whose driver was carrying black tar heroin, cocaine and Ecstasy pills shaped to look like President Barack Obama.