Germany's Merkel backs air strikes on Syria as 'necessary and appropriate'

Published
10 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday (April 14) backed air strikes by the United States, France and Britain as a "necessary and appropriate" action to warn Syria against further use of chemical weapons.

"We support the fact that our American, British and French allies have taken responsibility in this way as permanent members of the UN Security Council," Dr Merkel said.

Dr Merkel this week had said Germany would not take part in any military action against Syria.

This story is developing

