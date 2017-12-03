Germany's far-right AfD to elect new leadership

HANOVER • The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was scheduled to gather yesterday to elect a new leadership, with police bracing themselves for potentially violent street protests against the anti-migrant, anti-Islam party.

The AfD captured nearly 13 per cent of the vote and almost 100 seats in Parliament in September's general election - a watershed moment in post-war German politics.

However, a festering row between radical nationalists and more moderate forces has roiled its top brass, with co-leader Frauke Petry abruptly quitting the AfD just days after the election to form her own breakaway party.

Some 600 delegates at the two-day congress in the northern city of Hanover will vote on a replacement for her as well as a new board, determining the ideological direction of the party as it gears up to oppose Chancellor Angela Merkel's yet-to-be-formed government.

The meeting was expected to draw around 8,500 leftist protesters supporting Dr Merkel's liberal border policy, which has allowed in more than one million asylum seekers since 2015.

Launched as a populist anti-euro party in 2013, the AfD has veered sharply to the right since and campaigned for the September election with slogans such as "Bikinis Not Burqas", "Stop Islamisation" and the ubiquitous "Merkel must go".

It is now represented in 14 of Germany's 16 state Parliaments but has been shunned as a potential partner at the national level by the mainstream parties.

Talks to form a coalition spanning the political spectrum for Dr Merkel's fourth term broke down last month. She is now trying to woo the centre-left Social Democrats back into a "grand coalition".

If she is successful and averts a snap election, the AfD would become Germany's largest opposition power, strongly boosting its profile.

The AfD had two leaders until now, Ms Petry and Mr Joerg Meuthen, who has allied himself with the party's nativist wing. Delegates will debate a motion to have him as the party's sole president.

However, more centrist forces in the party are backing its Berlin chief Georg Pazderski, a former army colonel, as co-leader.

Yet speculation was rife that the party's powerful parliamentary group chief, Mr Alexander Gauland, could mount a leadership challenge.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE