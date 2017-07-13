German, French ministers to present tax harmonisation plan: Handelsblatt

German Economy and Energy Minister Brigitte Zypries (left) talks with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble prior to the weekly cabinet meeting on July 12, 2017 at the Chancellery in Berlin.PHOTO: AFP
BERLIN (REUTERS) - The finance ministers of Germany and France plan to present a roadmap for the harmonisation of their countries' corporate taxes at a joint meeting of their governments on Thursday (July 13), the German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

Citing sources involved in the negotiations, Handelsblatt said the roadmap envisaged presenting a proposal by mid-September on how to align the basis for assessing corporation tax.

The plan would be finalised by December and could then be adopted next year, Handelsblatt added.

