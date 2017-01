BERLIN (AFP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday (Jan 29) condemned the restrictions on immigration imposed by US President Donald Trump, seeing them as unjustified, her spokesman said.

"She is convinced that even in the necessarily resolute battle against terrorism it is not justified to place people from a certain origin or belief under general suspicion," Steffen Seibert was quoted as saying by national news agency DPA.

(This story is developing.)