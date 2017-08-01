From rear view mirror, British man witnesses fatal car accident involving family members

DEVON - A British man watched his wife and step-children die with his own eyes, as the car they were in collided with an oncoming lorry.

The family had been travelling in two vehicles on the A361 near Barnstaple, when the collision occurred, according to the BBC.

They were believed to be living in the Milton Keynes area, and were on holiday.

Travelling in the front vehicle, the man saw the accident unfolding in his rear view mirror.

Inspector Richard McLellan, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said that "for unknown reasons at the moment", the car had crossed the centre white line and hit the truck.

"The family were travelling in two separate cars but travelling together along this road so dad was there at the scene as well," he said.

A total of three ambulances, five rapid response vehicles and an air ambulance arrived at the scene, the BBC reported.

The road was closed for about nine hours after the accident.

Police investigations are under way, and witnesses have been requested to come forward.