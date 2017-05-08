French reactions to Emmanuel Macron victory

PARIS (REUTERS) - French politicians, unions, business and religious groups made the following comments in reaction to centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the presidential election.

Outgoing French President Francois Hollande says Macron's victory shows that a majority of French people wished to unite around "values of the republic".

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve says French people have chosen to let France keep its place at the heart of Europe.

Socialist Environment Minister Segolene Royal says Macron's victory signals a change in the political generation and offers hope.

Former French socialist prime minister Manuel Valls calls for a broad presidential parliamentary majority to be built around Macron.

French Socialist minister Najat Vallaud Belkacem says Macron is "a weak" president, and that many people voted for him by default.

Florian Philippot, deputy leader of the National Front, whose candidate Marine Le Pen was defeated by Macron, says Macron's win is a victory of financial oligarchy.

Designated conservative leader Francois Baroin says he will be in opposition to Macron in June legislative elections.

French conservative lawmaker Bruno Le Maire says Macron must work to bring people together, including those who did not vote for him.

Former far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon says he believes Macron will destroy the French social system and calls on his voters to mobilise for parliamentary elections in June.

France's biggest trade union CFDT says Macron must not turn a deaf ear to voters' social concerns.

Hardline CGT trade union calls for demonstration on May 8 to mark start of Macron presidency.

Hardline Force Ouvriere trade union says labour reforms will be a revealing first test for Macron.

The head of the French business lobby Pierre Gattaz said on Twitter that he hopes Macron's victory will mark a true renewal for the country.

The Paris main mosque says Macron's election gives hope to French Muslims that they can live in harmony.