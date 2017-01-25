French prosecutors probe report of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife

French politician Francois Fillon, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party and his wife Penelope (left) attend a final rally in Paris, France, on Nov 18, 2016.
PARIS (REUTERS) - French financial prosecutors said on Wednesday (Jan 25) they had opened a preliminary investigation into the possible misuse of public funds following a press report about conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife working for him as a parliamentary assistant.

The frontrunner in the April-May election has acknowledged his wife Penelope had worked for him when he was a legislator, but has fiercely denied the report in Le Canard Enchaine that she earned a big salary for work she never did.

Financial prosecutors said they had opened an inquiry for misuse of public funds and misappropriation of assets "relating to the employment of the wife of Francois Fillon".

(This is a developing story.)

