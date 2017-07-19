French military chief General de Villiers resigns after public dispute with Macron over proposed budget cuts

PARIS (AFP, Reuters) - French military chief General Pierre de Villiers resigned on Wednesday (July 19) after he was rebuked by President Emmanuel Macron for protesting defence spending cuts.

In the statement, de Villiers said he had sought to maintain a French defence force able to do an increasingly difficult job within the financial constraints imposed on it.

“In the current circumstances I see myself as no longer able to guarantee the robust defence force I believe is necessary to guarantee the protection of France and the French people, today and tomorrow, and to sustain the aims of our country,” said the 61-year-old general.

He said that as a result he had tendered his resignation to Macron and that it had been accepted.