French government resigns in post-election formality

PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday (May 10) the government had tendered its resignation following France's presidential election and that he had asked it to handle day-to-day business until it is replaced.
The government's resignation is a traditional formality after the results from a presidential election are validated by the Constitutional Court.
In a letter to Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, Hollande wrote: "I would like you to handle current affairs until a new government is formed."
Centrist Emmanuel Macron, who won France's presidential election in a runoff vote on Sunday against far right candidate Marine Le Pen, is due to take office on Sunday.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
He has not yet set a date for the nomination of a new government.