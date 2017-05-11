French government resigns in post-election formality

Hollande (left) and Macron at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the abolition of slavery, May 10, 2017.
Hollande (left) and Macron at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the abolition of slavery, May 10, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday (May 10) the government had tendered its resignation following France's presidential election and that he had asked it to handle day-to-day business until it is replaced.

The government's resignation is a traditional formality after the results from a presidential election are validated by the Constitutional Court.

In a letter to Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, Hollande wrote: "I would like you to handle current affairs until a new government is formed."

Centrist Emmanuel Macron, who won France's presidential election in a runoff vote on Sunday against far right candidate Marine Le Pen, is due to take office on Sunday.

He has not yet set a date for the nomination of a new government.

