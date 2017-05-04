France's Macron, Le Pen trade insults in heated debate

PARIS (AFP) - French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron accused his far-right rival Marine Le Pen of telling lies, while she branded him the "candidate of the elite" in a heated TV debate on Wednesday (May 3).

"Your strategy is to tell lots of lies, you don't propose anything," 39-year-old former banker Macron told Le Pen, while she replied that he was "the darling of the system" in the final debate ahead of Sunday's runoff vote.

Le Pen, who is trailing Macron in opinion polls, attacked her rival in the opening minutes, saying he represented "uncontrolled globalisation".

Macron retorted that 48-year-old Le Pen was "the heir of a system which has prospered from the fury of the French people for decades", adding: "You play with fear."

Opinion polls show Macron scoring 59 per cent to 41 per cent for Le Pen in Sunday's vote, but previous debates during the rollercoaster French campaign have quickly shifted public opinion.