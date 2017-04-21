France's Fillon cancels Friday election campaign event after Paris shooting

Francois Fillon makes a campaign visit to a former centre for migrants in northern France, April 18, 2017.
Francois Fillon makes a campaign visit to a former centre for migrants in northern France, April 18, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
55 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday evening (April 20) said he was cancelling a planned election campaign outing on Friday after a shooting in Paris which killed a policeman.

The circumstances of the shooting, in which an assailant was also killed, were not immediately clear.

Voters are set to head to the polls on Sunday in the first round of a two part election, and campaigning by the 11 candidates in the running was due to be wrapped up on Friday.

 

Fillon had been scheduled to go to the French Alps for a campaign event but told France 2 television he would not go.

