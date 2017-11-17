Flash floods in Greece leave 15 dead

A man helping evacuate a woman from a flooded street in Mandra, north-west of Athens, yesterday after heavy rain left 15 people dead. On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared a day of national mourning. "This is a very difficult t
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

A man helping evacuate a woman from a flooded street in Mandra, north-west of Athens, yesterday after heavy rain left 15 people dead. On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared a day of national mourning. "This is a very difficult time for Greece," he said in a statement. "All the necessary measures are being taken to tackle the extreme weather conditions." Military facilities and other public venues will be made available to those left homeless by the floods, he added. According to Greek media, most of the 17 reported injured were suffering from hypothermia. Several of the dead were found in flooded homes and Greek Coast Guard officers also recovered the bodies of victims who were swept out to sea by the floods, reported The New York Times.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 17, 2017, with the headline 'Flash floods in Greece leave 15 dead'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing