Fireworks illuminate Eiffel Tower for Bastille Day

PARIS (REUTERS) - A dramatic fireworks display above Paris' Eiffel Tower closed out Bastille Day celebrations on Friday (July 14).

People across France had been celebrating the annual holiday as well as remembering victims of the Nice attack on the same day last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron was in Nice late on Friday, where he joined a commemoration for the 86 people who died when a Tunisian man drove a truck at a crowd on the waterfront a year ago.

US President Donald Trump was also in the French capital on Friday, to mark 100 years since the United States entered World War I and Bastille Day.

He and Mr Macron watched US and French soldiers march together through the Paris sunshine following a day of talks that included a dinner at a restaurant in the Eiffel Tower on Thursday.