Faulty wing flaps blamed for Russian plane crash

MOSCOW • Russian investigators looking into the crash of a military plane that killed all 92 on board believe a fault with its wing flaps was the reason it plunged into the Black Sea, an investigative source told Interfax news agency.

The plane, a Tupolev-154 belonging to the Defence Ministry, disappeared from radar screens two minutes after taking off on Sunday from Sochi in southern Russia, killing dozens of Red Army Choir singers and dancers en route to Syria to entertain Russian troops in the run-up to the New Year.

The Life.ru news portal, which has close contact with law enforcement agencies, said it had obtained a read-out of one of the pilot's last remarks, indicating a problem with the wing flaps: "Commander, we are going down," the pilot was reported to have said.

There was no official confirmation of the read-out.

Russian rescuers trawling the Black Sea yesterday found the second black box from the military jet.

The discovery came a day after rescuers found the primary in-flight recorder, which should help provide vital clues as investigators try to work out what caused the fatal crash.

Interfax on Tuesday cited an unnamed investigative source as saying preliminary data showed the wing flaps had failed and not worked in tandem.

As a result, the ageing Soviet-era plane had not been able to gather enough speed and had dropped into the sea, breaking up on impact.

If confirmed, the technical failure will raise questions about the future of the TU-154, which is still actively used by Russian government ministries but not by major Russian commercial airlines.

Interfax cited an unnamed source as saying Russia had grounded all TU-154 planes until the cause of Sunday's crash becomes clear. There was no official confirmation of that.

The Defence Ministry said the jet, built in 1983, had last been serviced in September and had more major repairs in December 2014.

Russian pilots say the TU-154 is still airworthy, though major Russian commercial airlines have long since replaced it with Western-built planes. Experts said only two are registered with Russian passenger airlines, with the others registered with various government ministries.

The last major TU-154 crash was in 2010 when a Polish jet carrying then president Lech Kaczynski and many of Poland's political elite went down in western Russia, killing everyone on board.

The Defence Ministry told Russian agencies that so far 15 bodies and 239 body parts of those on board the ill-fated aircraft have been found, with some of the remains transported to Moscow for DNA identification.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE