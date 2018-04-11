Fancy a Jurassic creature parked in your living room?

The skeletons of an allosaurus (front), expected to fetch €650,000 (S$1 million) and a diplodocus with a guide price of €450,000 to €500,000 are up for auction in Paris today, marketed as hip interior design items - for those with big enough living rooms. "The fossil market is no longer just for scientists," said Mr Iacopo Briano of Binoche et Giquello, the auction house putting the two dinosaurs under the hammer. "Dinosaurs have become cool, trendy; real objects of decoration, like paintings," the Italian expert said, citing Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicolas Cage as fans of such prehistoric ornaments. Dinosaur bones are increasingly gracing collectors' cabinets, with another huge skeleton, that of a theropod, expected to fetch up to €1.5 million in June.