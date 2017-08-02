Famous gaffes of Britain's Prince Philip

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince Philip, 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, is renowned for risque, off-the-cuff remarks that have meant his public engagements regularly hit the headlines over the past half a century.

Here are some of his famous gaffes:

In 1967, he was asked if he would like to go to Moscow to help ease Cold War tensions. "I would very much like to go to Russia - although the bastards murdered half my family," he replied.

On a trip to China in the 1980s, he warned British students: "You'll get slitty eyes if you stay too long."

In 1993, Prince Philip told a Briton he met in Hungary: "You can't have been here that long - you haven't got a pot belly."

During a visit to Oban in Scotland in 1995, he asked a driving instructor: "How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the (driving) test?"

On a trip to Australia in 1998, he asked a student who had just returned from a walking tour in Papua New Guinea: "You managed not to get eaten then?"