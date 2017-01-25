Ewan McGregor ditches TV interview over Piers Morgan's comments on Women's March

LONDON - Actor Ewan McGregor ditched a TV interview with a British breakfast show over remarks made by presenter Piers Morgan regarding the Women's March on Washington.

McGregor apparently did not realise that Morgan was the host, according to reports.

The Trainspotting actor tweeted: "Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch."

Morgan had described some of the women who marched on Saturday (Jan 21) against the inauguration of US President Donald Trump as "rabid feminists".

A Good Morning Britain spokesman said: "Ewan came (in) this morning to be interviewed about his new film but decided not to go ahead with it."

On the programme, Morrgan told viewers: "Ewan McGregor was meant to be the main guest on today’s show, but he has decided not to turn up."

McGregor then sent a tweet to explain his absence and a row ensued.

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

Women's marches took place in many cities around the world to protest against Trump becoming US president.

In response to McGregor's decision, Morgan tweeted: "Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all."

Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward. https://t.co/z5HmkFASwM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

In further tweets responding to his followers' comments, Morgan wrote: "Why should actors be deemed to have more important or correct political opinions than anyone else?"

In another tweet, he wrote: "Ewan McGregor IS just an actor, not a brain surgeon."

A further tweet claimed he was "not the Dalai b****y Lama".

Actors' opinions on politics are no more valid than anybody else's. https://t.co/JmZHFhyf6v — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

Is it compulsory that I should agree with a political march?

Isn't the point of a democracy that I have the right to criticise it? https://t.co/GYNyPglF4F — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

I grew up around many strong, feisty, opinionated, independent women who never felt inferior to men. They find rabid feminism absurd too. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

"Such a shame," Morgan's co-presenter Susanna Reid tweeted. "Challenge views where there's difference. Would have liked to see that debate on air - it's an important one. #WomensMarch."

Such a shame. Challenge views where there's difference. Would have liked to see that debate on air - it's an important one. #WomensMarch https://t.co/dSsMZ9mc46 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) January 24, 2017

Reid went on to claim that her co-host's views were "widely held" and that feminists were "fighting the wrong battles if we turn on each other".

On Monday, Morgan debated the issue with his co-presenter and three female guests, including Women's Equality Party leader Sophie Walker, said the BBC.

Morgan said: "For every woman who marches with good intent, there are women who I would categorise as rabid feminists who don't like men very much."

Less than an hour before McGregor was due to appear, Reid and Morgan said he would be coming on the programme at 8.20am to discuss Trainspotting sequel T2.

Vainspotting. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

Morgan said McGregor was only one of two actors his wife "fancied" and that the interview "could be awkward".