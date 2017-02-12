EU's Jean-Claude Juncker says he won't seek second term in 2019

BERLIN (AFP) - Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Union's powerful executive Commission, said on Saturday (Feb 11) he would not seek a second term when his tenure expires in 2019.

"It was a fine election campaign" in 2014, Juncker told Deutschlandfunk radio. "But there won't be a second one, because I won't be putting myself forward as a candidate for a second time."

Juncker, 62, a conservative former prime minister of Luxembourg, took office in November 2014 after a long spell at the helm of the Eurogroup, gathering ministers of countries which share the euro.

Presidents of the Commission are appointed for a five-year term, which is renewable.

The post is elected by the European Parliament, on a proposal by the European Council, which comprises heads of state or government.

Juncker was chosen despite fierce objections by Britain, which regarded him as too federalist.