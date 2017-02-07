European media ignore high court injunction over Beckham's leaked emails

European media defied a high court injunction disallowing the publication of former footballer David Beckham's hacked personal emails.

The court ruled in December that the emails were stolen from a Portuguese company linked to Beckham's spokesman, Simon Oliveira and blocked Britain's Sunday Times from publishing the leaked information.

But a consortium of media outlets, including Germany's Der Spiegel and France's L'Equipe, went ahead and published details of the emails over the weekend. British newspapers The Sun and The Daily Mail followed suit.

The reports said the hacked emails showed Beckham complaining angrily about not being knighted in 2013, after an honours committee had problems with his tax affairs. They also documented how a representative told Beckham not to post pictures of a gold-plated laptop to preserve "man of the people" image.

The Guardian quoted a source close to Beckham calling the injunction a "weakness of the law".

"Because it is across multiple jurisdictions, it is almost impossible to do anything of substance," the source continued.